Alonso and other celebrities participated in a football charity match in Monaco this weekend.

The charity match has been a tradition in Monaco since 1992.

Max Verstappen was also among the Formula One stars that graced the football pitch on the day.

Claudio Ranieri’s All Stars XI were thumped 3-1 by the team of formula 1 drivers and celebrities, with Alonso scoring one of the goals.

