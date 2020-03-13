WATCH: Win or lose, we can’t go to extra time- Pitso

Khaya Ndubane hosts Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview the Nedbank Cup last 8.

In a presser at the PSL offices, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that he hopes the game finishes in 90 minutes even if they win or lose.

“We should not go to extra time because it will affect our Pirates game now on Tuesday…If we lose the Nedbank Cup we should not go to extra time, If we win it we should not go to extra time.” Said Pitso

It's back to Cup action this weekend!????⁣

⁣

⚽ Highlands Park Vs Mamelodi Sundowns⁣

???? 14 March⁣

⏰ 18H00⁣

???? https://t.co/qChczVWMdU⁣

???? Makhulong Stadium⁣

???? Nedbank Cup⁣

???? #Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/Zc35BLPuAC — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.