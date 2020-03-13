Phakaaathi TV 13.3.2020 03:49 pm

WATCH: Win or lose, we can’t go to extra time- Pitso

WATCH: Win or lose, we can't go to extra time- Pitso

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Sundowns is set to take on Highlands Park.

Khaya Ndubane hosts Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview the Nedbank Cup last 8.

In a presser at the PSL offices, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that he hopes the game finishes in 90 minutes even if they win or lose.
“We should not go to extra time because it will affect our Pirates game now on Tuesday…If we lose the Nedbank Cup we should not go to extra time, If we win it we should not go to extra time.” Said Pitso

 

