Bongi Ntuli’s first half strike was enough to condemn Amakhosi to a 1-0 defeat to Usuthu.

Watch as Khaya Ndubane and his guest Michaelson Gumede review this match as well as the other Absa Premiership games that took place this past weekend.

The duo also share their views on Mamelodi Sundowns’ loss to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.