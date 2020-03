Tshepo Ntsoelengoe hosts Chiefs and Pirates supporters, Aubrey Nashinini and Thabang Segooa as they preview this weekend’s Absa Premiership games as well as the Soweto Derby.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to play on Saturday. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says this game will not decide who takes the league and it has nothing to do with the championship.

