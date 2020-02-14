For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Phakaaathi TV 14.2.2020 12:56 pm
Will Venda’s heat be enough for Black Leopards to defeat Pirates
Orlando Pirates will also be seen in action in Thohoyandou Stadium.
Khaya Ndubane hosts Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview this weekend’s Absa Premiership games.
This weekend will see Mamelodi Sundowns fighting against a tricky Chippa United to close the gap between themselves and log leader’s Kaizer Chiefs, who will also be taking on Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg United.
Orlando Pirates will also be seen in action in Thohoyandou Stadium as they are set to face Black Leopards in Venda’s scorching heat.
