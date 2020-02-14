Phakaaathi TV 14.2.2020 12:56 pm

Will Venda’s heat be enough for Black Leopards to defeat Pirates

Phakaaathi Writer
Orlando Pirates will also be seen in action in Thohoyandou Stadium.

Khaya Ndubane hosts Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview this weekend’s Absa Premiership games.
This weekend will see Mamelodi Sundowns fighting against a tricky Chippa United to close the gap between themselves and log leader’s Kaizer Chiefs, who will also be taking on Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg United.
Orlando Pirates will also be seen in action in Thohoyandou Stadium as they are set to face Black Leopards in Venda’s scorching heat.

