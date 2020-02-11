Kaizer Chiefs wins by fine line against Royal Eagles

Khaya Ndubane is joined by Michaelson Gumede as they review this past weekend’s Nedbank Cup games results.

This past weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs struggling against a relatively small team, Royal Eagles as they beat them by a fine 1-0 margin.

Steve Komphela’s Golden Arrows lost 6-5 on penalties to Vaal University of Technology after drawing 2-2 in full time, proving VUTs coach Standford Nkoane’s statement of “Steve Komphela’s english won’t win him the game” correct.

