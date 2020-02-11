Phakaaathi TV 11.2.2020 08:54 am

Chiefs win by fine margin against lowly Eagles

Phakaaathi Writer
Arrows lost 6-5 on penalties to VUT.

Khaya Ndubane is joined by Michaelson Gumede as they review this past weekend’s Nedbank Cup games results.

This past weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs struggling against a relatively small team, Royal Eagles as they beat them by a fine 1-0 margin.

Steve Komphela’s Golden Arrows lost 6-5 on penalties to Vaal University of Technology after drawing 2-2 in full time, proving VUTs coach Standford Nkoane’s statement of “Steve Komphela’s english won’t win him the game” correct.

