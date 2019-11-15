Can Bafana bounce back against Sudan?

The loss left South Africa joint bottom of Group C with Sao Tome and Principe, who lost 4-0 to Sudan.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s men have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Sudan at home at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe share their views on Bafana’s loss to Ghana and also preview Sunday’s game against Sudan.

The duo also talk about Friday night’s Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations do-or-die clash between South Africa and rivals Nigeria.

