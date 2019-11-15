Phakaaathi TV 15.11.2019 04:13 pm

Can Bafana bounce back against Sudan?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Can Bafana bounce back against Sudan?

Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa challenging Andre Ayew of Ghana during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match between Ghana and South Africa at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ghana on 14 November 2019 ©BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday night.

The loss left South Africa joint bottom of Group C with Sao Tome and Principe, who lost 4-0 to Sudan.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s men have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Sudan at home at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe share their views on Bafana’s loss to Ghana and also preview Sunday’s game against Sudan.

The duo also talk about Friday night’s Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations do-or-die clash between South Africa and rivals Nigeria.

