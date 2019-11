Ahead of this weekend’s Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, host Khaya Ndubane is joined by Phakaaathi writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview the matchup between these two South African football giants.

Video by Carlos Muchave

