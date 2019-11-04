Phakaaathi TV 4.11.2019 03:26 pm

Chiefs win bragging rights, Pirates likened to Mona Lisa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 Telkom Knockout quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on 2 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs beat Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties to march on to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout this past weekend.

The game had to be decided on penalties after it finished 2-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

While Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena was not happy with the loss, he was happy with his team’s display on the day and even likened Pirates to the art of Mona Lisa.

Mamelodi Sundowns also needed penalties to go past a resolute Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe take a look at these games as well as other Telkom Knockout matches that took place this past weekend.

