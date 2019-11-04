Chiefs win bragging rights, Pirates likened to Mona Lisa

The game had to be decided on penalties after it finished 2-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

While Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena was not happy with the loss, he was happy with his team’s display on the day and even likened Pirates to the art of Mona Lisa.

Mamelodi Sundowns also needed penalties to go past a resolute Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe take a look at these games as well as other Telkom Knockout matches that took place this past weekend.

