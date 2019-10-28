Will Benni and Mokwena survive the axe?

One of these upsets happened at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, where Orlando Pirates were edged 1-0 by Stellenbosch FC, with Iqraam Rayners scoring the winner for Stellies.

A day before the Pirates loss, Cape Town City lost by the same scoreline to Maritzburg United at the same venue.

These loses have left the two clubs’ coaches, Rulani Mokwena and Benni McCarthy, under tremendous pressure and with calls from some of their fans to step down.

Are these calls justified?

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe answer this question and also share their views on Kaizer Chiefs’ controversial win over Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend.

