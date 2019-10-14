Phakaaathi TV 14.10.2019 05:13 pm

Good start for Ntseki, but SA still divided on his capabilities

Phakaaathi Reporter
Molefi Ntseki, Head Coach, of South Africa during the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Mali at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Molefi Ntseki began his tenure as new Bafana Bafana coach with a 2-1 win over Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge match this past weekend.

On another day, a win against a star-studded Malian side would be regarded as a major achievement, but looking at the reaction from the SA football fans on social media, Ntseki still has a lot to do to prove that he is the man to lead Bafana to greater heights.

Following the win some football fans took to social media to congratulate Ntseki while others reminded him that they have seen this movie before, with Bafana doing well in friendlies only to disappoint when it matters most, in the qualifiers.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe join the debate on whether or not Ntseki is the right man to lead Bafana. The duo also share their views on Kaizer Chiefs’ mixed fortunes this past weekend.

