Aubameyang the man to watch out for against Manchester United
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) and Arsenal's forward Bukayo Saka celebrate scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group F football match Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Uwe Anspach / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT
Liverpool faces Sheffield United in a match that the Uefa Champion league champions are expected to win. But the underdogs look to cause an upset by beating another Merseyside team after defeating Evaton in their last game.
Phakaaathi Editor Jonty Mark is joined by Liverpool supporter Shaun Holland as they discuss this weekends English Premier League fixtures.
