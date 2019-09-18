Phakaaathi TV 18.9.2019 10:10 pm

Does Emery still deserve a chance to lead Arsenal?

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal let a 2-0 lead slip and eventually drew 2-2 with Watford last weekend.

The Gunners are now lying seventh on the log with eight points after five games. The latest setback has left Arsenal fans wondering if coach Unai Emery is still the man to lead the Gunners.

Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Norwich City, while Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the standings to five points.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and his guest Adekunle Owolabi discuss these games and also talk about the other games that took place last weekend.

