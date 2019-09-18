Does Emery still deserve a chance to lead Arsenal?

The Gunners are now lying seventh on the log with eight points after five games. The latest setback has left Arsenal fans wondering if coach Unai Emery is still the man to lead the Gunners.

Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Norwich City, while Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the standings to five points.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and his guest Adekunle Owolabi discuss these games and also talk about the other games that took place last weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.