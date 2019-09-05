What’s wrong with Chelsea and Man United?

Manchester United were also held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Southampton side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit remains winless since their opening league match against Chelsea.

At the top, Liverpool and Manchester City both registered easy victories against Burnley and Brighton respectively to maintain their strong start to the season.

Join Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and his guest Adekunle Owolabi as they unpack last weekend’s English Premiership action.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.