What’s wrong with Chelsea and Man United?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian reacts after Sheffield United score their second goal to equalise the score 2-2 during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on August 31, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP)

Chelsea let a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United slip and ended up sharing the spoils with the newly-promoted side, a result that piled the pressure on new coach Frank Lampard.

Manchester United were also held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Southampton side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit remains winless since their opening league match against Chelsea.

At the top, Liverpool and Manchester City both registered easy victories against Burnley and Brighton respectively to maintain their strong start to the season.

Join Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and his guest Adekunle Owolabi as they unpack last weekend’s English Premiership action.

