Will it be Sundowns or SuperSport in the MTN8 final?

Polokwane City played to a 0-0 draw against Highlands Park on Saturday, while the Tshwane derby between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns ended in a 1-1 draw.

The teams have therefore all to play for in the second leg on August 17 and 18.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Mike Gumede talk about these games. The duo also share their views on the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana’s permanent coach.

