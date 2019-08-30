The one sided affair between Sundowns and Supersport United looking to change this weekend

United will look to end Sundowns’ dominance in the Tshwane derby in the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

while Highlands Park will look to win their second game this week by beating Polokwane City in an away game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Host Khaya Ndubane is joined by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane as they preview MTN 8 semifinal matches.

