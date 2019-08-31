Which team will win the North London derby this weekend?

The Gunners are currently third on the log with six points in three games, while Spurs are seventh with four points after three games.

Log leaders Liverpool are away to Burnley on Saturday, while defending champions Manchester City are at home playing against Brighton.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Jonty Mark and his guest Shaun Holland preview these games as well as other Premiership matches taking place this weekend:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.