Pogba or Rashford: Who should take penalties at Man United?

Pogba was the target of racial slurs on Twitter after his penalty was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio in Monday’s 1-1 draw.

Then Rashford suffered racist abuse online after hitting the post with a penalty in Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

The debate has also started on social media as to who should take penalties at Man United.

Phakaaathi TV host Jonty Mark and his guests Adekunle Owolabi and Shaun Holland join the debate and also share their views on what transpired in the English Premiership last weekend.

