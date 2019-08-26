Will Chiefs win the Absa Premiership this season?

Bradley Grobler turned from hero to a villain in this match when failed to convert a last minute penalty kick, having equalised for Matsatsantsa earlier on.

In Caf football, Orlando Pirates were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Green Eagles of Zambia, while Sundowns handed Otoho a 4-0 drubbing to reach the next round of the competition.

TS Galaxy’s fairytale run in the Caf Confederation Cup continued this past weekend as they beat St Louis Suns 1-0 to progress to the next round of the competition.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane talk about these games and also the other matches that took place this past weekend:

