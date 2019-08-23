Will SuperSport slay another Soweto giant?

The big question is, will Matsatsantsa slay another Soweto giant?

Phakaaathi analyst Thembinkosi Sekgaphane believes they will, while another analyst Tshepo Ntsoelengoe thinks Amakhosi will be too strong for SuperSport.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and these analysts talk about this game and also about the Caf Champions League matches between Pirates and Green Eagles and Mamelodi Sundowns versus Otoho.

