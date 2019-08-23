Phakaaathi TV 23.8.2019 02:35 pm

Top spot up for grabs as Liverpool battle Arsenal

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (L) reacts with Arsenal manager Unai Emery after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, 29 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool play host to Arsenal this Saturday, in an early-season top of the table clash that promises to be an entertaining match.

With Arsenal being taken to the cleaners over their last couple of visits to Anfield, the red half of Merseyside has become something of a place that ‘Gunners’ fans have dreaded visiting.

Both teams are coming into the fixture on the back of two successive victories in the Premier League.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Jonty Mark and his guests Adekunle Owolabi and Shaun Holland talk about this game and other English Premiership matches that are set to be played this weekend.

