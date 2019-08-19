Phakaaathi TV 19.8.2019 05:22 pm

Can Mokwena lead the Pirates ship into safer waters?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates head coach Rhulani Mokwena during the MTN 8, quarter final match Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates’ woes continued this past weekend as they lost 1-0 to Highlands Park in the MTN8 quarterfinals in what was Rhulani Mokwena’s first match in charge of Bucs. 

The loss came just a few hours after coach Micho Sredojevic handed in his resignation, following allegations of sexual offences against him.

Pirates were not the only team to suffer defeat, as defending champions Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits were also bundled out of the MTN8.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe talk about what transpired this past weekend.

