Can Mokwena lead the Pirates ship into safer waters?

The loss came just a few hours after coach Micho Sredojevic handed in his resignation, following allegations of sexual offences against him.

Pirates were not the only team to suffer defeat, as defending champions Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits were also bundled out of the MTN8.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe talk about what transpired this past weekend.

