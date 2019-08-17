Phakaaathi TV 17.8.2019 10:33 am

Can Cape Town City defend their MTN8 title?

Cape Town City celebrates being crowned Champions during 2018 MTN8 Final match between Supersport United and Cape Town City on the 29 September 2018 at Moses Mabhida Stadium , Durban / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town City celebrates being crowned Champions during 2018 MTN8 Final match between Supersport United and Cape Town City on the 29 September 2018 at Moses Mabhida Stadium , Durban / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It’s the MTN8 Wafa Wafa competition this weekend, where the top eight teams in the PSL battle it out for the R8-million prize money!

Cape Town City are the defending champions of the competition and they began their title against Polokwane City on Saturday.

Also Saturday, Orlando Pirates host Highlands Park, while Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Bloemfontein Celtic at home.

The last fixture of the MTN8 will take place at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday at 3pm between Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.

Watch Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview the MTN8 quarterfinals and interestingly Tshepo believes that Pirates will lose at home against Highlands!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 