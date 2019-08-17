Can Cape Town City defend their MTN8 title?

Cape Town City are the defending champions of the competition and they began their title against Polokwane City on Saturday.

Also Saturday, Orlando Pirates host Highlands Park, while Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Bloemfontein Celtic at home.

The last fixture of the MTN8 will take place at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday at 3pm between Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.

Watch Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview the MTN8 quarterfinals and interestingly Tshepo believes that Pirates will lose at home against Highlands!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.