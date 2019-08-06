Community Shield review: August 4

(L-R) Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling, Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva, Manchester City's English defender John Stones, Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo pose with the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 4, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
City edged the Reds 5-4 on penalties last Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus scoring the winning spot kick for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests Adekunle Owolabi and Shaun Holland review the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Liverpool that took place last weekend.
The game had to be decided on penalties after it finished 1-1 during regulation time.
Let’s hear what Khaya, Ade and Shaun have to say about this game.
