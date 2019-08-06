PSL weekend review: August 3-4

The ‘Big Three’ in Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all registered wins in the opening matches of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership.

Chiefs got the better of Highlands Park in a five goal thriller away at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, while Sundowns handed neighbours SuperSport United a 2-0 drubbing last Saturday afternoon.

Later on Saturday night, Pirates registered a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at home at Orlando Stadium in a game that could have easily ended in a draw.

Watch Khaya and Tshepo talk about these matches, as well as the other games that took place this past weekend:

