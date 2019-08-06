Phakaaathi TV 6.8.2019 10:13 am

PSL weekend review: August 3-4

Phakaaathi Reporter
Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs (hiden) celebrates goal with teammates Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Samir Nurkovic during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

This week on our weekend review, Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and analyst Tshepo Ntsoelengoe look at the Absa Premiership season finale that took place this past weekend.

The ‘Big Three’ in Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all registered wins in the opening matches of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership.

Chiefs got the better of Highlands Park in a five goal thriller away at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, while Sundowns handed neighbours SuperSport United a 2-0 drubbing last Saturday afternoon.

Later on Saturday night, Pirates registered a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at home at Orlando Stadium in a game that could have easily ended in a draw.

Watch Khaya and Tshepo talk about these matches, as well as the other games that took place this past weekend:

 

