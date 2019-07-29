Phakaaathi TV 29.7.2019 04:28 pm

Soweto derby review: July 27

Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Luvuyo Memela and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 27 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Luvuyo Memela and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 27 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates handed Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs a 2-0 drubbing to claim the Carling Black Label Cup this past weekend.

Goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch earned Bucs not only the trophy on offer, but the bragging rights as well over their Soweto neighbours.

Pirates’ win over Chiefs has given the Bucs faithful hope that their team could break the trophy drought this coming season, while Amakhosi fans are bracing themselves for another trophyless season. In the end though, this game was nothing more than a preseason friendly, but like they say, there’s no friendly between Chiefs and Pirates!

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about the Soweto derby.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 