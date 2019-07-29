Soweto derby review: July 27

Goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch earned Bucs not only the trophy on offer, but the bragging rights as well over their Soweto neighbours.

Pirates’ win over Chiefs has given the Bucs faithful hope that their team could break the trophy drought this coming season, while Amakhosi fans are bracing themselves for another trophyless season. In the end though, this game was nothing more than a preseason friendly, but like they say, there’s no friendly between Chiefs and Pirates!

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about the Soweto derby.

