Soweto derby preview: July 27

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Fireworks are expected at FNB Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Pirates lead Chiefs with four titles to three going into this much anticipated match. will Amakhosi match the Buccaneers tally of four titles or will Pirates extend the lead to five titles?

Host Khaya Ndubane and analyst Adekunle Owolabi are joined by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters, Aubrey Mashinini and Thabiso Segooa as they unpack this weekend’s Soweto derby.

