Soweto derby preview: July 27

Pirates lead Chiefs with four titles to three going into this much anticipated match. will Amakhosi match the Buccaneers tally of four titles or will Pirates extend the lead to five titles?

Host Khaya Ndubane and analyst Adekunle Owolabi are joined by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters, Aubrey Mashinini and Thabiso Segooa as they unpack this weekend’s Soweto derby.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.