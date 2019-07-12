Bafana review and Afcon semis preview

Senegal take on Tunisia in the first semifinal clash at 30 June Stadium at 6pm SA time. That match will be followed by the Algeria versus Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium at 9pm.

Looking at these countries Caf and Fifa rankings, there’s no doubt that these will be highly contested semis, but who will victorious in the end? Khaya and Ade answer this question.

The duo also look back at Bafana Bafana’s loss against Nigeria in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

