Phakaaathi TV 12.7.2019 05:06 pm

Bafana review and Afcon semis preview

Idrissa Gana Gueye of Senegal celebrates goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinals match between Senegal and Benin at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo on the 10 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Adekunle Owolabi preview this Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals.

Senegal take on Tunisia in the first semifinal clash at 30 June Stadium at 6pm SA time. That match will be followed by the Algeria versus Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium at 9pm.

Looking at these countries Caf and Fifa rankings, there’s no doubt that these will be highly contested semis, but who will victorious in the end? Khaya and Ade answer this question.

The duo also look back at Bafana Bafana’s loss against Nigeria in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

 

