Afcon review: Bafana reach quarterfinals

Stuart Baxter’s and his team rose to the occasion and not only beat the Egyptians 1-0 but kept the Pharaohs star player Mo Salah quiet throughout the game.

South Africa will now meet their nemesis Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about Bafana’s famous win against Egypt.

