Afcon review: Bafana reach quarterfinals

South Africa celebrates their win after the African Cup of Nations, Last 16 match between Egypt and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 06, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana were given little chance to beat hosts Egypt and advance to the next round of the Afcon.

Stuart Baxter’s and his team rose to the occasion and not only beat the Egyptians 1-0 but kept the Pharaohs star player Mo Salah quiet throughout the game.

South Africa will now meet their nemesis Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about Bafana’s famous win against Egypt.

 

