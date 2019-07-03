Bafana reach Afcon 2019 last-16

Many believed that South Africa will head back home after their match against Morocco last Friday, considering that it was their second loss in three matches.

Amazingly though, But Stuart Baxter’s team qualified as one of the best third placed teams.

SA’s best player Thembinkosi Lorch is yet to play a game in the Afcon and this has caused debate amongst the football fans and Baxter has come under scrutiny for failing to field him.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about Bafana’s qualification and Lorch’s exclusion from SA starting line-ups.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.