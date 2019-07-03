Phakaaathi TV 3.7.2019 03:21 pm

Bafana reach Afcon 2019 last-16

Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa and teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals training session for South Africa at the Aero Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt on 29 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana surprised all and sundry when they qualified for the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations despite winning only one game in three matches.

Many believed that South Africa will head back home after their match against Morocco last Friday, considering that it was their second loss in three matches.

Amazingly though, But Stuart Baxter’s team qualified as one of the best third placed teams.

SA’s best player Thembinkosi Lorch is yet to play a game in the Afcon and this has caused debate amongst the football fans and Baxter has come under scrutiny for failing to field him.

Watch as Phakaaathi host Khaya Ndubane and his guests, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and Adekunle Owolabi talk about Bafana’s qualification and Lorch’s exclusion from SA starting line-ups.

