Bafana Bafana will face Namibia in their second game of the tournament in Egypt.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s men stumbled in their opening match and lost 1-0 against Ivory Coast at the Al Sala, Stadium in Cairo on Monday.

Watch as Tshepo and Thembinkosi talk about Bafana Bafana’s game against their neighbours.

