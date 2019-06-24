Bafana Bafana vs Ivory Coast preview: June 24

Bafana Bafana take on the Elephants in their opening game of the tournament for Group D at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s side comes into this match having won two of their last six games against Ivory Coast with the other four resulting in the two nations sharing the spoils.

Watch as Tshepo and his guest talk about Bafana Bafana’s opening game and review the match between Morocco and Namibia.

