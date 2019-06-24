Phakaaathi TV 24.6.2019 11:51 am

Bafana Bafana vs Ivory Coast preview: June 24

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 05: Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens) and Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns) during the South African national men's soccer team training session at Steyn City School on June 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi TV host Tshepo Ntsoelengoe and his guest Thembinkosi Sekgaphane preview Monday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and the Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana take on the Elephants in their opening game of the tournament for Group D at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s side comes into this match having won two of their last six games against Ivory Coast with the other four resulting in the two nations sharing the spoils.

Watch as Tshepo and his guest talk about Bafana Bafana’s opening game and review the match between Morocco and Namibia.

