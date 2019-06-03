Champions League final review: June 1

This week on our European football review, guest host Khaya Ndubane and his guests Adekunle Owolabi and Shaun Holland review this past weekend’s Uefa Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi handed Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.

The game somehow failed to live up to expectations, but the Reds supporters won’t mind because their team put smiles on their faces after Liverpool lost out to Man City in the Premiership.

One happy Liverpool fan is Shaun who believes that the Reds were worth winners on Saturday. Ade, a staunch Man City fan, was left fuming by the penalty that was given to Liverpool, which was converted by Salah for the first goal.

Let’s hear what Shaun and Ade have to say about this game.

