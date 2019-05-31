Uefa Champions League final preview: June 1

Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will be the venue for this arguably the biggest game in world football.

Liverpool come into this game as favourites, having disposed the mighty FC Barcelona in the semi-finals, but they will not have it easy against a Tottenham side that has showed guts and fighting spirit throughout this season’s campaign.

The big question is, which team will win this titanic clash?

Talking about a titanic clash, the legendary Thierry Henry is in South Africa to watch the final with fans at Kyalami Race Course!

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star hosted a media conference in Sandton on Friday and as usual the Phakaaathi crew was there to capture it.

Watch as Khaya and his guests talk about the final and also watch Henry talk about this game:

