Phakaaathi tv Under-20 Fifa World Cup preview: May 24

Thabo Senong during the South African Men’s U20 media open day. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

With the Absa Premiership having come to an end, Phakaaathi’s Tshepo Ntsoelengoe looks at the South African Under-20 men’s team who face Argentina at the Under-20 Fifa World Cup in Poland on Saturday, while Banyana Banyana are also preparing for the Fifa women’s World Cup in France.

Thabo Senong’s Amajita will be looking for a positive start at the tournament, but will not have it easy having to come up against six times world champions Argentina.

Meanwhile, Banyana landed in France on Friday morning and will continue with their preparations for their first-ever appearance at the global stage with their opening game of the tournament to be played June 8 against Spain.

