Phakaaathi tv Under-20 Fifa World Cup preview: May 24

Thabo Senong’s Amajita will be looking for a positive start at the tournament, but will not have it easy having to come up against six times world champions Argentina.

Meanwhile, Banyana landed in France on Friday morning and will continue with their preparations for their first-ever appearance at the global stage with their opening game of the tournament to be played June 8 against Spain.

