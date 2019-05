Chiefs were favourites going into this match considering their cup pedigree and their superior status over the National First Division side.

Amakhosi, however, were humbled by Galaxy who beat them 1-0 to clinch the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Watch Khaya, Mike and Tshepo talk about this match:

