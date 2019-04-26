Phakaaathi TV 26.4.2019 03:10 pm

The weekend preview: April 26-28

Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United is challenged by Cole Alexander of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Supersport United on the 18 August 2018 at Bidvest Stadium / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Phakaaathi’s Khaya Ndubane, Thembinkosi Sekgaphane and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview this weekend’s Absa Premiership matches.

The focus this week is on the match SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, which is set to take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Matsatsa are fighting for the third which will qualify them for the Caf Confederation Cup, while the Students still have an outside chance of winning the league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns are away in Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Khaya, TK and Tshepo take a look at these games.

 

