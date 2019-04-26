The weekend preview: April 26-28

The focus this week is on the match SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, which is set to take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Matsatsa are fighting for the third which will qualify them for the Caf Confederation Cup, while the Students still have an outside chance of winning the league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns are away in Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Khaya, TK and Tshepo take a look at these games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.