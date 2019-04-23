English Premiership review: April 19-22

Liverpool beat Cardiff City 2-0 to retain their position at the top of the Premier League standings.

Manchester City maintained the pressure on the leaders with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

City’s neighbours Manchester United suffered a shock 4-0 drubbing to Everton, while Chelsea missed out on the chance to move third in the standings when they were held 2-2 by Burnley on Monday night.

Let’s hear what Shaun and Ade have to say about these game and other matches that took place last weekend.

