Pirates technical team feeling the heat ahead of TKO clashes

Bucs are on a five-year trophy drought, something that has got people at the club and the fans frustrated.

The source said it is important that Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids get things right soon.

“Things are not looking good for the technical team and I think they feel the heat. The Telkom Knockout is here and they have to do something about it. If not, I’m afraid that some people will be let go,” said the source.

