Mgosi 17.10.2019 10:15 am

Pirates technical team feeling the heat ahead of TKO clashes

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates technical team feeling the heat ahead of TKO clashes

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena and assistant coach Fadlu Davids after the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Another trophy miss in the Telkom Knockout at Orlando Pirates could force the club to make drastic changes in the club’s technical team, a source in the Bucs camp has said.

Bucs are on a five-year trophy drought, something that has got people at the club and the fans frustrated.

The source said it is important that Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids get things right soon.

“Things are not looking good for the technical team and I think they feel the heat. The Telkom Knockout is here and they have to do something about it. If not, I’m afraid that some people will be let go,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 