Five players knocking on Bafana Bafana door ahead of Afcon qualifiers next month

Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki will have a good headache when he picks his next squad.

Ntseki’s Bafana are second in Group C just behind Ghana on goal difference and have important games in March.

They will host Ghana on March 22 and then go away to meet third-placed Sudan on March 30. While experienced campaigners are needed for this gigantic task, taking a few promising players along for experience will also be of benefit to the team in the near future.

Phakaaathi picks five players who have been consistently performing well in the DStv Premiership and deserve a look at.

Mduduzi Mdantsane

Age: 26

Club: Cape Town City

Bafana caps: None

Comment: Having been given a new role as a No. 10 in the Citizens team, Mdantsane has found a new lease on life and has been crucial in the side’s performances. He has contributed nine goals to their course so far. With the likes of Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly not doing well overseas, Mdantsane could provide the creativity Bafana will need to unlock defenses.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa

Age: 26

Club: Black Leopards

Bafana caps: None

Comment: With this being his first season in the top flight, the Estcourt born midfielder has fitted to the level like a glove to hand. He is the original No. 6, providing the link between defenders and attackers with aplomb. He has been a revelation for Lidoda Duvha and he doesn’t complicate things with unnecessary touches. He is a modern-day Erick Tinkler.

Veli Mothwa

Age: 30

Club: AmaZulu

Bafana caps: None

Comment: If the football saying that goalkeepers become better with age I to be believed, then there is still more to come from the Usuthu keeper. He joined AmaZulu when their regular No. 1 Siyabonga Mbatha was out injured and brought stability to the backline. His height gives him a commanding presence and he is very vocal in directing and arranging his defence. He is also a capable shot-stopper, and deals well with high crossed balls.

Njabulo Ngcobo

Age: 26

Club: Swallows FC

Bafana caps: None

Comment: There is a certain calmness in his approach that helps the team easily build from the back. His timing has made him the rock at the back of the Dube Birds. His teammate, veteran defender Vuyo Mere has even likened him to former Bafana star, Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela, and that says it all about this former Uthongathi defender.

Pule Mmodi

Age: 28

Club: Golden Arrows

Bafana caps: None

Comment: He has been Abafana Bes’thende’s livewire this season – his first in top flight. His runs on either wing have given many defenders nightmares and he also has a good eye for goal. He could be he key to unsettling and unlocking defenses with his ability to take players on.

