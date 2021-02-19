Bafana Bafana goalkeeper tells Bvuma to leave Chiefs

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet believes young Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma needs to try his luck elsewhere, since he has seen so little game time at the Soweto giants.

Bvuma is competing for a spot in the starting line-up with Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Brylon Peterson. Khune and Akpeyi have been taking turns in each match since coach Gavin Hunt took over at the club. Previous coach Ernst Middendorp stated he would use Akpeyi for league games while Khune would make the starting line-up list for cup games.

Keet is still without a club after making only eight appearances for Belgian First Division A side Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Keet joined the Belgian side after leaving Bidvest Wits following the sale of the club at the end of 2020/21.

Keet has been training with coach Roger De Sa’s side Cape Umoya in Cape Town to keep fit while waiting for his next move. The former Vasco Da Gama goalkeeper says he has had offer from teams but has decided stay a free agent until the right move comes along.

The 31-year-old believes PSL clubs need to groom more South African goalkeepers so the Bafana Bafana technical team has a pool of goal minders to pick from for national games.

“You look at Bruce Bvuma, who was with us in the national team for Afcon, he needs to keep playing whether it is at Kaizer Chiefs or another team or on loan, because I think they are wasting a good South Africa goalkeeper by putting him on the bench all the time. He needs to gain experience playing and it’s not just him, there are others in a similar position,” Keet told Power FM Sport.

