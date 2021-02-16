Buchanan’s next move unknown, while Sanoka joins Galaxy  

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan’s next move is yet to be confirmed after the midfielder parted ways with Maritzburg United.

United have confirmed the departure of Buchanan, along with defender Pogiso Sanoka, with the pair leaving the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thanks Pogiso and Keagan for their services to the club over the past couple of seasons,” Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia told the club’s official website.

“They both made valuable contributions for which we are grateful. We wish both players all the best for the future careers.”

While Sanoka has already found a new club after signing with TS Galaxy on Monday, it’s unknown where the former Amakhosi midfielder Buchanan will be heading next, with the midfielder confirming his move away from the Team of Choice on his social media account.

“Change is inevitable. Growth is optional,” the midfielder wrote on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Sanoka has already spoken on his move to Galaxy.

“It is such a great team with the way it has been structured and the humility … and how they treat each other (is good),” said the 28-year old defender.

“Obviously for now we want to see ourselves in the top eight. And I think with all these great players we can achieve more if we keep on working hard together. I also want to win a cup with the team and make sure we keep our status in the PSL (Premiership).”

Having spent seven years at Maritzburg, Sanoka feels that his time with the club had to come to an end because he was looking for something different.

“Leaving Maritzburg after spending so many seasons with the club was not an easy decision. But at some point in life you have to look for greener pastures. I felt like it was time for me to experience a new environment, start on a clean slate,” he added.

“I also felt that their style of play will help and suit me. It’s the same style I grew up playing.”

Sanoka might make his debut for the Rockets when they take on Chippa United away from home on Saturday.

Maritzburg have also signed Chiefs youngster Keletso Sifama on loan, while Serbian defender Dusan Stevic signed on a 18-month deal.

