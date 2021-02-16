Maritzburg snap up Chiefs striker

PSL News 16.2.2021 09:58 am

Sphelele Mkhulisi of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Keletso Sifama who is on his way to join Maritzburg United on a loan deal until June. Picture by Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix.

Young Kaizer Chiefs striker Keletso Sifama has left the Naturena camp for the coast after securing a loan deal. Maritzburg United snapped up the Chiefs academy graduate.

Sifama played a handful of games for the Glamour Boys after he graduated to the club’s first team. The striker was mentored by Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane before featuring for the first team.

Amakhosi were forced to promoted a group of players from their academy ranks at the start of this season after they were barred by Fifa from signing players following their fall out with Madagascan club Fosa Junior over the signing of midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Although Sifama made an impact whenever he was given a chance, and came on as a substitute, the forward will now spend what’s left of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season with the Team of Choice, under the mentorship of former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp. The young striker is yet to score a goal for Amakhosi’s senior team.

“Striker Keletso Sifama has moved to Maritzburg United on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season. We wish the youngster all of the best during his spell at United,” read a statement from Chiefs about the player’s departure from the club.

Sifama joins United at a time when the club is looking to survive relegation and move up the log table. The Blue Hearts have managed to just win two of the 15 league matches they have played this season collecting only nine points in all their games tasting defeat ten times in the process.

Middendorp will hope Sifama helps his side move up the log table in the last 15 games left to play this season.

