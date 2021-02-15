Warriors camp provides update on Chiefs’ Billiat

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says Zimbabwean stars Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona are working towards making a full recovery.

The Warriors duo have been ruled out of action for their respective clubs and national team with serious injuries. Musona sustained an ankle injury playing for Belgian side KAS Eupen while Khama Billiat cracked his shin bone in the DStv Premiership game for Kaizer Chiefs against Maritzburg United.

Musona and Billiat’s availability for Zimbabwe’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification matches against Zambia and Bostwana at the end of next month.

Mpandare revealed the duo are working on making a recovery and have started light training with their club but their availability for next month’s games is still in doubt.

Although Chiefs and KAS Euoen have not provided any updates on the players’ injuries the Warriors team manager says the Amakhosi star is weeks away from joining his teammates at Naturena for a full training session.

“Khama is three or so weeks away from regaining full fitness but he is back in the gym while Knowledge has started some light training and its pointing to the right direction for their respective clubs and the Warriors at large,” Mpandare told the Daily News.

Mpendare says the Warriors technical team is keeping a close eye on both the players and would like to have them for the back to back clash as they are key players in the squad.

“It’s good for the coaches to have their full complement of players available for such crucial moments and we will continue to monitor their progress,” he added.

