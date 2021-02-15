Benni McCarthy admits to Swallows’ superior tactics in goalless draw

AmaZulu FC coach, Benni McCarthy wade left in awe of Swallows FC’s awkward display that made his own team give a disjointed performance in their goalless DStv Premiership draw on Sunday.

The teams cancelled each other’s attacking abilities so well that the game became a stagnant bore, especially in the second half and none had a threatening shot at goal the entire match.

“It was a very, very bad game for us, especially what we do and how we try to affect games and how we try to put every opponent under pressure. Buy today we were very flat footed, and we took very long to get going,” said McCarthy after the match at Donsonville Stadium in SowSoweto

“We have to give credit to our opponent, they took us out of our comfort zone and didn’t let us play the football that we play. They stopped (Thembela) Sikhakhane from bombing forward because Sekgoto was a big threat and Sikhakhane had to adapt his game and defend more instead of being a constant danger in the opposition half.

“We must admit that it was not our best display, but we ended up with a point. And (to achieve that) playing against a team who are gunning for second place and are pushing Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at the top all the way to break…

“They didn’t have a shot on target, so defensively our structure was very good but in our offensive play we didn’t attack. A lot of players were not in the party today, and it’s forced us to giveaway two points.

“But we came out with a point against the high flyers so I can’t be too harsh. We have to go back and refocus and regroup and come Wednesday we should be ready for Chiefs,” added McCarthy.

