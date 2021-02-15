Swallows to be very ‘mindful’ of the kind of player they bring in

With the transfer window shutting down on Monday, Premier Soccer League teams are expected to flood their offices to register new players. Swallows coach Brandon Truter also indicated that they might also be making last-minute signings.

ALSO READ: Mosimane not entirely satisfied with Al Ahly’s bronze medal

“The window is closing in a couple of hours. We want to be careful about who we bring in. Upfront we are lacking in terms of creating goal-scoring chances, so we are looking at that but at the same time we are mindful that we are a new team,” said Truter after Sunday’s goalless draw with AmaZulu FC.

“And we also need to give certain players a chance to prove themselves and grow… We have a lot of young players in the team. But having said that, yeah, there might be one or two signings coming in.

“But we are mindful that we find the right character, the right personality to come on board and add value to the team,” emphasised the 47-year-old mentor.

Truter also decried his team’s draw with Usuthu which was a fourth consecutive game where they have not pocketed full points.

“At home we are expected to win. I would say it’s two points dropped because we were home. The other draws were away to Sundowns, SuperSport and Pirates,” said Truter.

“I am not happy with the result, but performance wise we are getting better and I can’t fault the boys on that one. We dominated so much of the play.

“And like I’ve always said, if you can’t win, at least draw.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.