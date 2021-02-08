Zungu brothers reveal why they bought AmaZulu

PSL News 8.2.2021 05:58 pm

Benni McCarthy coach of Amazulu FC with him is Chairman of Amazulu FC Sandile Zungu and Manzini Zungu. The three men pasked with leading Usuthu to the promised land. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

“AmaZulu is a brand and heritage that has been there for a very long time since 1932,” said the AmaZulu FC director.

AmaZulu director Manzini Zungu admits he and his brother Sandile Zungu saw a business opportunity when they purchased the KZN football club, but insists growing their business portfolio is not the only reason for taking on directorship at the coastal football club.

The Zungu Investment Company’s bought AmaZulu from Patrick Sokhela.

The new owners got off to a poor start but Usuthu have managed to win three of their last games under the mentorship of new coach Benni McCarthy.

“AmaZulu is a brand and heritage that has been there for a very long time since 1932 so it was a no brainer for us, my brother and myself to go and be part of this heritage brand so that the sleeping giant of AmaZulu football is awakened and it takes up it position and rightful place in the football space in this country,” Manzini told ENCA.

Manzini added that owning a football club is more than just owning the badge of the shirt of the club but stretches far beyond that.

“This is about the partnership, about growing the brand of the team in certain regions of the country. We want transformation and sustainability. It is no longer about a business coming into football but it is about social responsibility and corporate social investment and serious returns on that investment for one purpose for transformation and sustainability,” said the Zungu.

