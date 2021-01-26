Pirates expecting a tough game against Galaxy 

TS Galaxy might be a new side in top-flight football, but their mixture of the former Highlands Park players and the Galaxy squad makes them a strong team, says Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids.

The Buccaneers host the Rockets in their first-ever meeting in a league clash at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides come into this game having beaten Maritzburg United in their previous encounters, with Galaxy winning 3-0 while Pirates were able to edge the Team of Choice 1-0.

Davids says they have looked deeply into Galaxy ahead of this clash and they are anticipating a tough battle.

What makes the away side even stronger at the moment is the assigning of veteran coach Owen da Gama as the head coach.

“The focus immediately after the Maritzburg game is on TS Galaxy bringing all our focus to it and analysing them. They are really a strong squad and a strong team. New team in the league but we know they are in the coordination of Highlands Park and they are more powerful now that they have a previous coach of Highlands Park hence the 3-0 result that they had at Maritzburg. Rally clear structured on how they defending and how they do things,” said Davids.

“We really have to be up for it at Orlando Stadium. We know it’s going to be a fight at Orlando to get the result.”

Bucs are on a mission to get their season running smoothly following a bit of up and down in their last few games.

The Soweto giants have only been able to record two victory since the beginning of the year following a promising start to the season which saw them lift the MTN8 trophy.

Coming up against Galaxy will certainly be difficult for the Buccaneers with the Rockets also on a mission of their own.

Da Gama has been entrusted to get the team out of the relegation zone and that win against Maritzburg should be a huge morale-booster going into the Bucs clash.

Galaxy are in 13th place on the log with 11 points, while Bucs are in fifth spot with 21 points.

