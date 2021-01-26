Chiefs’ Baccus hasn’t forgotten the hurt caused by Baroka last season

For Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Kearyn Baccus, their match against Baroka on Tuesday afternoon is more than just about the three points at stake at FNB Stadium.

The 29-year-old Durban-born but Australian-raised playmaker the game has more meaning because he is still hurt by how Bakgaga swept the carpet from under their feet in the very last minutes of the league to deny them the championship which was eventually won by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baroka scored late to grab a draw with Amakhosi and in the process denied then the league title, which they would have won had they won the match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 5 last year. The old foes will draw battle lines again on Tuesday afternoon in a DStv Premiership fixture at 5pm at FNB Stadium.

“We are a little uh, how do I say it, a little disappointed and hurt which we need to take into this game and it will help us to drive, to battle and hopefully get a win,” said Baccus.

“We are definitely looking at ascending on the log. I think everyone is now looking at the log every week, you know things are changing day in and day out because there are a lot games… Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday… Things are changing very quickly, but we are not really concentrating on that.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves and getting results. We can’t worry about people at other clubs,” added Baccus.

“I am getting a little more confident now. I think the boys are starting to get into gear, which is good, we are getting results under our belt.

“And that’s all we are looking for now, it’s not about individual performances and about the team as a collective,” he explained.

He said since his return from injury, he’s been given a little freedom on the pitch and that’s why he is able to take shots from long range sometimes.

“It’s a part of football, there will always be injuries here and there. Luckily I wasn’t out for too long, only three weeks. It was disappointing to see the boys not get the results and I couldn’t do anything about it. But it’s life, we move on and I am happy we are now getting the results.

“I am playing with some freedom at the moment. I think that’s the most important thing and in the beginning, I was a little bit nervous, and stuff like that.

“But now I am enjoying myself again which is good. So, that’s the most important thing.”